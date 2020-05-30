Former actor Zaira Wasim who made her debut in Dangal with Aamir Khan, has reportedly deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. According to reports, Zaira faced a backlash on both her social media accounts on Thursday after she posted a verse from the Quran about floods and locust attacks. In her now-deleted tweet, Zaira quoted a verse that said, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic).”Apparently soon after her tweet, Zaira was widely criticised for her post as many social media users felt that she was justifying the locust attacks that were being reported across the country as a divine act. Zaira later deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts.This is not the first time that Zaira has created a social media stir. The Dangal and Secret Superstar actor became the focus of a social media debate last year after she announced that she was leaving the Hindi film industry because she felt her relationship with her religion “was threatened”. Zaira was last seen in Shonali Bose’s Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, which released in October 2019. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.