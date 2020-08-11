You Asked for CBI Probe, Why Shouldn't They Do It Now?: SC to Rhea

Rhea told the top court through her lawyer that she loved Sushant and was traumatised after his death. "But I am being victimised now", she added. To which the SC asked her counsel, "Earlier you asked for a CBI probe. Why the CBI shouldn't investigate this case now?", as reported by Times of India.

On the other hand, Maninder Singh, Former ASG appearing for Bihar Govt, told the Supreme Court that the Mumbai Police have not cooperated with their Bihar counterpart in the case. The Bihar government has also said that no FIR has been filed in Mumbai with regard to Rajput's death, thus the Patna FIR is legal and valid, PTI reported.

On 10 August, Rhea denied all allegations levelled by Sushant's father in an affidavit she filed in the apex court. The actor also raised concern about Sushant’s case being blown out of proportion and that she was being made a scapegoat of political agenda.