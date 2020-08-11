You Asked for CBI Probe, Why Shouldn't They Do It Now?: SC to Rhea
The top court is hearing Rhea's petition now.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing the petition of Rhea Chakraborty, who has requested that the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death be transferred from Bihar to Mumbai. She has also urged that the case not be handed over to the CBI.
As per a report by ANI, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Shyam Divan said, "There are serious apprehensions of bias in the case, the ends of justice will be met if prayers will be allowed".
Divan also argued that the Patna FIR filed against Rhea under various sections including abetment to suicide is not connected with the incident, reported Times of India.
"Bihar cops should've transferred the case", he added. He also reportedly alleged that Sushant's father KK Singh was "using influential relatives" to "frame" Rhea, adding that there is "political influence" in filing the FIR.
Rhea told the top court through her lawyer that she loved Sushant and was traumatised after his death. "But I am being victimised now", she added. To which the SC asked her counsel, "Earlier you asked for a CBI probe. Why the CBI shouldn't investigate this case now?", as reported by Times of India.
On the other hand, Maninder Singh, Former ASG appearing for Bihar Govt, told the Supreme Court that the Mumbai Police have not cooperated with their Bihar counterpart in the case. The Bihar government has also said that no FIR has been filed in Mumbai with regard to Rajput's death, thus the Patna FIR is legal and valid, PTI reported.
On 10 August, Rhea denied all allegations levelled by Sushant's father in an affidavit she filed in the apex court. The actor also raised concern about Sushant’s case being blown out of proportion and that she was being made a scapegoat of political agenda.
