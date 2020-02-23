Wonderful to See Ranveer and Deepika Play Us: Romi Dev on ‘83’
Recently, Deepika Padukone revealed the look of her character from 83. Deepika will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev. Recently Romi Dev opened up about 83 and what it feels to see actors play her on-screen. She said that she is thrilled to have actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh play the real-life couple in 83, a film which brings on screen the story of India’s first World Cup win.
She told PTI,
She further added, “I have seen also the picture Deepika shared. How can Deepika ever not look amazing. We had met and more or less spent the whole day chatting. I loved chatting with her, we had a pleasant day and very easy conversation about general stuff.”
Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 will chronicle India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.
Romi also said that she is very excited about the film’s release. She told PTI, “It certainly feels very gratifying, rewarding. After all these years, these people (the makers) have managed to recreate the magic.”
“The thing I realise today, when I think back to 37 years ago, is that how silly we were. The extreme joy is of course unparalleled. If someone were to ask me, it would be in the top three moments of my life. But the magnanimity and the worth of it, I think we realised overtime. At that time it was just so much joy and excitement. You realise the importance of the event much later as it begins to sink in.”Romi Dev
83 is all set to release on 10 April.
(With inputs from PTI)
