Wonderful to See Ranveer and Deepika Play Us: Romi Dev on ‘83’

She further added, “I have seen also the picture Deepika shared. How can Deepika ever not look amazing. We had met and more or less spent the whole day chatting. I loved chatting with her, we had a pleasant day and very easy conversation about general stuff.”



Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 will chronicle India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Romi also said that she is very excited about the film’s release. She told PTI, “It certainly feels very gratifying, rewarding. After all these years, these people (the makers) have managed to recreate the magic.”