‘Women Talk Most In Shah Rukh Khan Movies’... Interesting? 

Apparently, women speak the most in Shah Rukh Khan movies. That’s an interesting finding that has come up in Shrayana Bhattacharya’s upcoming book titled Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh. The author recently on International Women’s Day tweeted that she had measured how much women get to speak in Hindi films for her book and had got some eye-grabbing results.

In her book, Bhattacharya analyses the biggest hits from 1995 to 2020 and all films starring Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan in the same period.