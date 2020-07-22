Will Dedicate 'Paani' to Sushant, If It Gets Made: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Gupta has announced that he will dedicate his ambitious project Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput, if the film gets made someday. Sushant was supposed to be the male lead of the film, which was shelved eventually.

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker announced, "If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance."