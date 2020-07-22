Will Dedicate 'Paani' to Sushant, If It Gets Made: Shekhar Kapur
"The film has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance," the filmmaker said.
Shekhar Gupta has announced that he will dedicate his ambitious project Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput, if the film gets made someday. Sushant was supposed to be the male lead of the film, which was shelved eventually.
Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker announced, "If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance."
The film was being backed by Yash Raj Films, and in a recent statement to the Mumbai Police, Aditya Chopra said Paani was shelved because of creative differences between him and Shekhar Kapur and had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker had recently recorded his statement at Mumbai's Bandra police station pertaining to the actor's death by suicide.
Statements of casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more than 30 other people have been recorded in relation to the case.
