'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro' Is a Wake-Up Call in These Tense Times

In these communally-charged times, the 1989 National Award-winning film, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, is a moving wake-up call. A sharp indictment of vested interests that exploit illiteracy and ignorance to create criminals, and worse, communal divides, in order to rule, the film makes a strong plea for universal education.

The Saeed Mirza-directed film opens with a softly-lit scene of a carefree tapori striding along, happily, on an empty road. It is dawn, with the promise of a new day. A red BEST bus, that symbol of Bombay’s efficient work culture, rolls up behind him. Skipping out of its way, after giving the vehicle a playful tap, Salim Langda (played endearingly by actor Pavan Malhotra) trots on, boss of all he surveys. Or so he believes. He and his two friends are part of a different work culture. Small-time hoodlums in a Muslim-dominated area of the older part of Bombay (before it was re-christened as Mumbai), they earn money through petty crime; and dream of becoming rich like big-time criminal Ibrahim, who grew up on the same streets as them.