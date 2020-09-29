Why Is Bollywood’s Reputation at Stake on the Basis of Hearsay?

We don’t care if they too have families. We don’t mind if it destroys their personal bonds. So what if their parents are subjected to the worst kind of harassment and humiliation? Is it their mistake that they are rich and famous? Are they are now to be blamed for being successful? “The junkies deserve it!” you might say. But, wait! Have you seen them consume drugs with your own eyes? Or do you have access to any evidence that can corroborate these claims? “It is not our job!” you might say. But, wait! Since when did it become your job to declare people guilty even before the trial officially began? Since when did you become the judge, jury, and executioner?

(Murtaza Ali Khan is a Delhi-based film critic and journalist. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them)