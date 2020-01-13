Here’s Why Bachchan Returned to ‘Jhund’ After Backing Out

He would spend most of his time mentoring and speaking to the kids. He’d often give them quiz questions as a kind of homework. The children were also allowed to express their own creativity. A 30-second musical sequence created by the children has been incorporated in the film.

Another interesting fact is that Bachchan had initially opted out of the film. However it was Aamir Khan, who is fond of the Sairat director, who convinced Bachchan to return to the role.