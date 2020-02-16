Hey Man, I Love Your Work: When Mark Ruffalo Praised Irrfan Khan

According to the book, Irrfan and Indian director-screenwriter Aditya Bhattacharya were once having brunch at a well-known restaurant in New York City with producer Leslie Holleran (The Cider House Rules, 1999 and Chocolat 2000). This was the year after the huge success of Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire.

Suddenly Irrfan elbowed Aditya. He had noticed that actor Mark Ruffalo was sitting on the next table. But he was there with a large group of people, perhaps his family. Irrfan told Aditya that he was a big fan of Mark and somehow wanted an introduction.

“I asked Leslie if she knew him, and she said she did, but she didn't feel like walking up to Mark,'' Aditya says. ''She said it didn't look right. But I could also see Irrfan thinking, “Hello toh bolte hain” (Let''s at least say hello)," the book states.

“When we were leaving, Irrfan looked disappointed, but then something incredible happened,” Aditya adds. Mark saw him, put his hand forward and said, “Hey man, I love your work.” And Irrfan probably saw sparkling lights all over, Aditya is quoted as saying in the book.