Vivek Agnihotri’s Sexist Tweets Resurface After Govt Appointment

Several old tweets made by filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri began to resurface on social media after he was appointed as the new cultural representative of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). His appointment to the council was formalised by the ICCR president, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, on Monday.

As soon as the news of Agnihotri’s appointment as the new cultural representative of ICCR came out, some of the filmmakers old sexist and misogynistic tweets (later deleted by him) began to resurface, questioning his selection to be a part of the government’s cultural body.