Vineet On the Challenges He Faced Getting Medicines During COVID

Vineet Kumar Singh: I was shooting for a film called Siya in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. We finished the schedule, and I was very happy that I’ll get to go home. Home is Benares for me, and I have not been home for more than one-and-half-years just for precautionary reasons, I have a joint family which consists of people from all age groups. So, anyway this time I thought because we took all precautions while shooting, it’s safe to go home. Though last 4-5 days we shot in public places. It’s a 5-hour drive from Pratapgarh to Benares, so as soon as we packed up, I left. But within 20 to 30 minutes of my journey I felt nauseated. I stopped the car but didn’t vomit, I thought maybe it’s because of the food I ate as we were shooting outdoors, but you know what happens I am an actor, I have to remove my mask before giving a shot but before I even wear it people will come asking for selfies. They refuse to wear mask and won’t let me wear a mask, because then what is the point of that selfie, right? But, I insisted they wear a mask if they want a selfie, however by the time one selfie is over others are already there waiting for selfies without masks. Anyway, I got home and next two days I was absolutely fine, so I thought maybe it’s the heat. After two days I got fever, malaria kind of fever, with chills. So, I tested myself for malaria, the test was negative. Again, next two days I was fine, third day the fever was back. I got all my tests done again. Everything came negative except COVID. I had shifted my parents to another place even before the results came, but my sister was around, so she also got it. Then my maasi also showed symptoms, by then medication had started.