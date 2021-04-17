Vijay Varma On ‘Ok Computer’ Screening at Rotterdam Film Fest
Actor Vijay Varma reacts to ‘OK Computer’ going to IFFR.
The new sci-fi series OK Computer starring Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte has been selected in the Bright Future Programme category of the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFF). This is actor Vijay Varma's third film that has been recognised internationally.
Vijay, who was thrilled with the news, spoke about what it means to him. “I was over the moon when I learnt about the selection at Rotterdam. It’s a prestigious film festival and our show’s presence there marks India’s representation on a global stage. Ok Computer becomes the first comedy show from India to breakthrough into a major international film event. This is my passion project and shows like this get made very rarely. I’m elated!”
Ok Computer features the actor in his first ever comedy role as a cop. On his work canvas next, Vijay Varma has Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha and Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.
