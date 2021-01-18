Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's Upcoming Film Titled 'Liger'
The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with Ananya Panday has been titled Liger. The Puri Jagannadh film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Vijay shared the poster of the film on Instagram on Monday, 18 January
The poster shows a split image of one half of a tiger and one half of a lion. Vijay strikes a pose in front wearing boxing gloves. "Humbly announcing our arrival pan India! Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hard work, Here we are! Nationwide madness Guaranteed Produced by @karanjohar@dharmamovies @charmmekaur@puriconnects," Vijay captioned the poster.
Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his home banner Dharma Productions, shared the same poster and wrote: "Proud to present LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and many hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. See you at the big screens! #Liger#SaalaCrossbreed"
