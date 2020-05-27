Actor Vidya Balan has shared the first poster of her short film Natkhat, wherein she will assume the roles of both the actor and producer. Directed by Shaan Vyas, the film has been co-produced by Vidya and Ronnie Screwvala.Taking to Twitter, Vidya wrote, “Ek kahaani sunoge...?” Presenting the first look of my first short film both as actor and producer .#Natkhat @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala @FontOfThinking @SanayaIZohrabi @mesopystic.”Vidya Balan’s ‘Shakuntala Devi’ to Premiere on Amazon PrimeDressed in a saree, Vidya is seen along with a young boy, presumably her son.In July 2019, Vidya Balan had announced the making of this short film.“I’m happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor .... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of ‘PRODUCER‘ .... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by @annukampa_harsh and #ShaanVyas propelled me in that direction ...Its been a new and precious experience working with @shaanvs the director and his team, and to be partnering with #RonnieScrewvala & @rsvpmovies @sanayairanizohrabi on this beautiful and powerful story. Can’t wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me #natkhat #ronniescrewvala”, the actor wrote on Instagram.As of now, Vidya is gearing up for Shakuntala Devi, which is set to release on Amazon Prime.Vidya Balan Shares Why She is ‘Grateful’ To Coronavirus We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.