A video of late Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan dedicating a song to his brother Sajid from the hospital is being widely shared on social media. Though it's not clear when the video was shot, Wajid can be seen sitting on his hospital bed saying that there is only one song that he would like to dedicate to 'Sajid bhai'.Wajid then goes on to croon 'Hud Hud Dabangg' from the Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg.Take a look at the video:Pics: Wajid Khan's Family Performs His Last RitesSharing this video on social media, people have mourned the death of the hugely popular composer.Wajid Khan of the duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Sunday, 31 May. The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems, according to a report by PTI. Sajid confirmed to the news agency that his brother died of cardiac arrest. "Wajid passed away due to cardiac arrest", said Sajid adding that Wajid did test positive for coronavirus.Earlier, music director Salim Merchant told the agency that Wajid was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital in Chembur suburb, where his condition had deteriorated. "He had multiple issues," Merchant said. "He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection...he was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse."May Your Beautiful Soul Rest in Peace: Salman Mourns Wajid's Death