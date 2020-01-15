Vicky Starts ‘Takht’ Prep With Adventurous Horse Ride Lessons
The prep for Karan Johar’s much-awaited period drama film Takht has begun. Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen petting a horse, possibly before going riding. Reports suggest that Vicky was spending time with the horses as part of his prep for KJo’s Takht.
Here are some screengrabs from the video he posted:
Recently, Karan Johar had taken to social media to announce the recce wrap of Takht. He posted a photo in which he’s posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. “Wah Taj,” he wrote.
He posted another photo with the scouting team of Takht in front of the Taj Mahal. He announced, “Takht India location scout wraps! Now onto the next scout!”
In September, Alia Bhatt had given us a glimpse of her Takht prep plans with Karan Johar. The Kalank actor shared a boomerang on her Instagram which showed a coffee mug with the word ‘Takht’ printed on it and Karan Johar was sitting in front of her.
Karan Johar’s Takht has a star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Takht is set in the Mughal era with Ranveer and Vicky playing emperor Shah Jahan’s dueling sons Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb respectively. Anil Kapoor will be essaying the role of Shah Jahan. Kareena will play the boys’ sister, Jahanara Begum while Alia, Janhvi and Bhumi’s roles are still under wraps. Karan has described the film as an “epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne.”
