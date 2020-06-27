For her next directorial, Meghna Gulzar is all set to bring alive the life of Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. And the film will be starring none other than the Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. Remembering Manekshaw on his death anniversary, Vicky shared a montage of rare black and white images of the Field Marshal along with a picture of himself from the film, bearing striking resemblance to the former.Captioning the video, Vicky wrote, “Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special!”On his last death anniversary, a similar look of Vicky had been shared. With a thick moustache covering his face and deep grey eyes that make it almost impossible to look away, Vicky Kaushal looks very similar to the Indian military officer.The film will be written by Bhavani Iyer (Raazi) and Shantanu Srivastava (Badhaai Ho), and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It will go on floors in 2021.Sam Manekshaw was an Indian military officer during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Born to Parsi parents, Sam grew up in Punjab. After his brave and courageous handling of situations during the 1971 war, Sam Manekshaw was promoted to the rank of a field marshal by Indira Gandhi. He was later appointed as the Chief of the Defence Staff. He died on 27 June 2008 in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.