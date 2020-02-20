Vicky Kaushal Reveals What’s Changed After the National Award

Vicky Kaushal: It’s the most technical genre to shoot any other genre be it drama or comedy or romantic there’s a scope to improvise a lot, there’s a scope to explore your character a lot more but with horror there are boundaries. And it kind of becomes very intricate because when you are on your set and when you are doing those scenes, for instance in this film when you are stuck in a ship which has got a paranormal presence in it, when you are shooting those scenes, which have got the scare moments and tense moments, every department has to be in sync, and it becomes very technical. I say this because firstly, I am alone, there are no co-actors for me to kind of exchange energies with and then see where the scene is going. I am only reacting to something that is not present over there. We are going to be creating it in post, the sound will be added later, even the darkness in the film will be created later on because when we are shooting, it has to be exposed. So, all the time you have to keep in mind, although you can see everything clearly, you have to behave as if you cannot see anything clearly. That in itself is a layer that you have to keep in mind so it becomes very technical and it’s about the timing also.

Most of the time the scare moment is about timing like horror and comedy depend on timing. Like if you hit it, it’s a bull’s eye otherwise you miss it completely. It’s not like people are partially scared, they are scared totally or not scare at all. So It becomes all about the timing. I had to ask for the first time “what’s your sound is going to be like”, “are you going to play with silences or there are gonna be a jump-scare soundtracks”, “what’s the VFX is gonna be like”, “what’s the paranormal presence that we are seeing sometimes which we are creating on set and sometimes which is going to come in the post” so how is it exactly going to look. There were moments where at a beat I had to react to something and on my reaction there are things lined-up, like the camera would move in a certain way, the lights would change in a certain way, the props would change in a certain way. So, everything depends on the timing of my reaction and that timing is already set. So, you have to know that in 5 steps I have to react, so then I cannot say that I got the feel at the 6th step because everything was set for the 5th step. So, it becomes very technical in that sense.



Bhanu: Yes, I remember him asking questions to our DOP that ‘I am going inside the ship with the torch, but I can see everything is it gonna be dark?’ And all he kept on asking 3- 4times. And when he saw some of the footage, he said yeah, ‘the torch was definitely needed’.