A week after the Cultural Affairs Ministry, Maharashtra, allowed the resumption of shootings for films, television, OTT, etc, the team of Sardar Udham Singh announced the resumption of post-production work.Sharing the update on the biopic, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture from the film's shoot and wrote, "When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion...Now, there is a call again, An excitement, yet a caution And a hunger to reboot, With this feeling We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow- 8th June."Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film revolves around the life of the Indian revolutionary, played by Vicky. Originally, it was supposed to star Irrfan Khan. However, that couldn't work out due to Irrfan's health and so Vicky Kaushal was later brought on board to take the project forward.While announcing the digital release of his next, Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit had made it clear that Sardar Udham Singh will be released in theatres. "Since it is scheduled for January 2021, we are not thinking about it right now. I'd like a film like this to be a big screen experience. I have lived with this dream for so long that when we were shooting at Jallianwala Bagh, I had tears in my eyes," he had said.