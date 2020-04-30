Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, 30 April, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67.Rishi breathed his last after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last night.Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express grief.In a career spanning over five decades, Kapoor did over 90 films. He is survived by his wife Neetu Singh Kapoor and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.Rishi Kapoor’s first ever appearance in the movies was in Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420, a little Rishi, hardly 3-years-old is seen with two other children in the song Pyar Hua, Iqraar Hua.... filmed on Raj Kapoor and Nargis.The actor later made his official debut in Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker in 1970, where he played a young Raj Kapoor. His first film as a full-fledged leading man was in the super hit Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, which released in 1973. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)