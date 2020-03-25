Veteran Actress Nimmi Passes Away at the Age of 88 in Mumbai
Nimmi, the doe-eyed star of 1950s and '60s Hindi movies such as ‘Aan’, ‘Barsaat’ and ‘Deedar,’ died on Wednesday, 25 March, after prolonged illness. She was 88.
"She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after she complained of breathlessness. She passed away this evening. She had been unwell for quite sometime. She had been in and out of hospital this year," the source added.
Nimmi will be buried at a cemetery in Reay Road in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.
Raj Kapoor cast her as the second lead in ‘Barsaat’ in 1949. The film had three popular songs -- 'Barsaat me hamse mile tum', 'Hawa me udta jaye' and 'Meri Patli qamar hai' -- picturised on her.
After the success of ‘Barsaat,’ there was no turning back for Nimmi.
Such was her popularity that an extended dream sequence was added in ‘Aan’ as distributors felt her character dies too early in the film.
Inspired from William Shakespeare's play ‘Taming of the Shrew,’ the film had Nadia and Dilip Kumar in lead roles but Nimmi as village belle Mangala left a lasting impression on viewers mind.
The film released with the title 'Savage Princess' in England and in France as "Mangla, fille des Indes" (Mangla, the daughter of India).
She left movies to get married to writer-director S Ali Raza, who passed away in 2007.
Mourning her death, actor Rishi Kapoor said, "RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen."
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said, "You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death. Goodbye Nimmiji".
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)