Varun, Sara-Starrer 'Coolie No 1' Goes Straight to OTT
Amazon Prime has announced the release of nine films on its platform.
Given the coronavirus pandemic and theatres being shut for over six months now, most filmmakers are opting to go in for OTT releases. On Friday, 9 October, Amazon Prime Video announced nine much-awaited films across five languages that will premiere on the streaming platform. Among them is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1.
Let's take a look at what all movies are releasing on Amazon Prime Video:
Coolie No 1
Some time back, Varun Dhawan had shared a new poster of the film and gave it a coronavirus twist. His character can be seen wearing a mask.
Though the new Coolie No. 1 will also be directed by David Dhawan, Varun has clarified in an interview that that there will be a lots changes in the new version. “It is not a remake. The film is an adaptation. While the screenplay remains the same. We are changing a lot of things, and it will be different from the original”.
Release Date: 25 December
Durgavati
A horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, Durgavati is a remake of his 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The Hindi version stars Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer. The character has earlier been played by Anushka Shetty. Akshay Kumar is also a part of the film.
Release Date: 11 December
Chhalaang
Directed by Hansal Mehta, the black comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar. The plot is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.
Release Date: 13 November
Halal Love Story
The Malayalam comedy is directed by Zakariya Mohammed. The movie is scripted jointly by Zakariya and Muhsin Parari, with Ashif Kakkodi credited as co-writer. The film is bankrolled by Aashiq Abu under the banner OPM Cinemas, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali under Papaya Films.
Release Date: 15 October
Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja
The Kannada film is directed by Karthik Saragur and produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty, and Hemanth M. Rao. It features Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in the lead roles along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar.
Release Date: 29 October
Soorarai Pottru
The Tamil action-drama is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. It stars Suriya in the lead.
Release Date: 30 October
Manne Number 13
Manne Number 13 is an upcoming Kannada horror thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana, and Sanjeiv.
Release Date: 19 November
Middle Class Melodies
Starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, Middle Class Melodies is a whimsical tale depicting the congenial lives of the middle class in the village, where a young man dreams of owning a hotel in a town. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju.
Release Date: 20 November
Maara
Maara is a Tamil film directed by Dhilip Kumar, and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. The film stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.
Release Date: 17 December
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.