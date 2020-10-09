Varun, Sara-Starrer 'Coolie No 1' Goes Straight to OTT

Amazon Prime has announced the release of nine films on its platform.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Bollywood
3 min read
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a new poster from <i>Coolie No. 1</i> remake.
i

Given the coronavirus pandemic and theatres being shut for over six months now, most filmmakers are opting to go in for OTT releases. On Friday, 9 October, Amazon Prime Video announced nine much-awaited films across five languages that will premiere on the streaming platform. Among them is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1.

Let's take a look at what all movies are releasing on Amazon Prime Video:

Coolie No 1

Some time back, Varun Dhawan had shared a new poster of the film and gave it a coronavirus twist. His character can be seen wearing a mask.

Though the new Coolie No. 1 will also be directed by David Dhawan, Varun has clarified in an interview that that there will be a lots changes in the new version. “It is not a remake. The film is an adaptation. While the screenplay remains the same. We are changing a lot of things, and it will be different from the original”.

Release Date: 25 December

Durgavati

Akshay Kumar announces his next film with Bhumi Pednekar.
Akshay Kumar announces his next film with Bhumi Pednekar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

A horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, Durgavati is a remake of his 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The Hindi version stars Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer. The character has earlier been played by Anushka Shetty. Akshay Kumar is also a part of the film.

Release Date: 11 December

Chhalaang

A poster of Chhalaang.
A poster of Chhalaang.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the black comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar. The plot is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh.

Release Date: 13 November

Halal Love Story

The Malayalam comedy is directed by Zakariya Mohammed. The movie is scripted jointly by Zakariya and Muhsin Parari, with Ashif Kakkodi credited as co-writer. The film is bankrolled by Aashiq Abu under the banner OPM Cinemas, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali under Papaya Films.

Release Date: 15 October

Also Read
In Pics: Sara, Varun, Akshay Attend ‘Coolie No.1’ Wrap Up Party
In Pics: Sara, Varun, Akshay Attend ‘Coolie No.1’ Wrap Up Party

Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja

Varun, Sara-Starrer 'Coolie No 1' Goes Straight to OTT

The Kannada film is directed by Karthik Saragur and produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Rakshit Shetty, and Hemanth M. Rao. It features Aravinnd Iyer and Arohi Narayan in the lead roles along with Priyanka, Aadya, and Achyut Kumar.

Release Date: 29 October

Soorarai Pottru

Varun, Sara-Starrer 'Coolie No 1' Goes Straight to OTT

The Tamil action-drama is directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. It stars Suriya in the lead.

Release Date: 30 October

Manne Number 13

Manne Number 13 is an upcoming Kannada horror thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana, and Sanjeiv.

Release Date: 19 November

Middle Class Melodies

Varun, Sara-Starrer 'Coolie No 1' Goes Straight to OTT

Starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, Middle Class Melodies is a whimsical tale depicting the congenial lives of the middle class in the village, where a young man dreams of owning a hotel in a town. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju.

Release Date: 20 November

Maara

Maara is a Tamil film directed by Dhilip Kumar, and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. The film stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Release Date: 17 December

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!