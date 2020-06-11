Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture from his upcoming film Coolie No 1 and gave it a coronavirus twist amid this pandemic. His character can be seen wearing a mask.Sharing the picture, Varun simply wrote “#coolieno1” followed by writing ‘we’ll cometo make you laugh, promise’ in Hindi. The picture had many responding to it -- Manish Malhotra gave it a stamp of approval and dropped a thumbs up emoji. Fans also seemed to like the look.Varun Dhawan had, in an earlier interview, clarified that that there will be a lots changes in the new version of Coolie No. 1. “It is not a remake. The film is an adaptation. While the screenplay remains the same. We are changing a lot of things, and it will be different from the original,” said Varun.Varun also spoke about why he thought a new version of Coolie No.1 was a good idea and said that he was doing it because he hadn’t “seen such a wholesome entertainer in the last 15 years.”And the actor is all for the challenge of being compared to Govinda as Coolie No. 1 is one of the actor’s most popular comedies. “I am aware that there will be comparisons, that is why I have taken it up,” said Varun.The original Coolie No. 1 had Govinda play the role of a coolie, who with the help of a spurned matchmaker, poses to be a millionaire to get married to a rich man’s daughter, played by Karisma Kapoor. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.