‘Mr. Lele’ First Look: Here’s When the Varun-Starrer Will Release

Earlier, Karan had shared a picture of Varun and Shashank Khaitan, announcing the two teaming up for another project after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. “They have been a crazy team! Their dulhania franchise has met with abundant love! But their craziness hasn’t been explored! Well not till now !!! Tomorrow morning will see the announcement of a film where the winning combination of @shashankkhaitan and @varundvn !! Two close friends will come together for a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy! Get ready,” wrote Karan.