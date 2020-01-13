‘Mr. Lele’ First Look: Here’s When the Varun-Starrer Will Release
Karan Johar took to social media to share the first look poster of Varun Dhawan-starrer Mr Lele. The poster shows Varun wearing a pair of shorts with a gun in his hand. Revealing the release date of the film, Karan Johar wrote, “Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @varundvn along with @shashankkhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021.”
Earlier, Karan had shared a picture of Varun and Shashank Khaitan, announcing the two teaming up for another project after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. “They have been a crazy team! Their dulhania franchise has met with abundant love! But their craziness hasn’t been explored! Well not till now !!! Tomorrow morning will see the announcement of a film where the winning combination of @shashankkhaitan and @varundvn !! Two close friends will come together for a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy! Get ready,” wrote Karan.
Mr. Lele also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film revolves around three characters, who are involved in a mysterious incident. The film is expected to go on floors during the first week of March.
