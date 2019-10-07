10 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Vaastav’

On 7 October 1999, Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Vaastav: A Reality, starring Sanjay Dutt, released in India and soon became a cult film that not only reignited Sanjay Dutt’s fading career but also became a landmark film in Bollywood’s portrayal of Mumbai’s intriguing underworld life.

The film follows the story of a gangster Raghu (Sanjay Dutt) as he accidentally commits a murder and finds himself entering the dark underworld of Mumbai. The film also stars Namrata Shirodkar, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Paresh Rawal, and Sanjay Narvekar.

To this date, Vaastav is remembered for its powerful performances and iconic dialogues (like the “50 tola” dialogue). So, here’s looking at some interesting trivia behind it, on Sanjay Dutt's 63rd birth anniversary.