Vaani Kapoor to Star Opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Bellbottom’

Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom has found its leading lady in Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, Bellbottom is based on real-life events and is set in the 80s. Vaani, who was last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in War, will be seen playing Akshay’s wife in the film.

Taking to Twitter, producer Jackky Bhagnani announced the news and wrote, “Thrilled to welcome @Vaaniofficial as the leading lady of #Bellbottom! Looking forward and confident that you will ace this one.”