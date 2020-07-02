Vaani Kapoor to Star Opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Bellbottom’
The film will be releasing on 2 April, 2021.
Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom has found its leading lady in Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, Bellbottom is based on real-life events and is set in the 80s. Vaani, who was last seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in War, will be seen playing Akshay’s wife in the film.
Taking to Twitter, producer Jackky Bhagnani announced the news and wrote, “Thrilled to welcome @Vaaniofficial as the leading lady of #Bellbottom! Looking forward and confident that you will ace this one.”
Inspired by true events, the poster of Bell Bottom that was released a few months back shows Akshay dressed in ‘80s style, leaning on a red vintage car with an aeroplane flying in the background.
Initially supposed to release on 22 January 2021, Akshay later announced the new release date. “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!”, he had tweeted.
