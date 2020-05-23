Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starer Gulabo Sitabo is all set for an OTT release on Amazon Prime on 12 June.The trailer of the Shoojit Sircar film dropped on 22 May post which a Delhi based photojournalist and the writer took to Twitter to show the uncanny similarity between a man whose picture he clicked last year and Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the Shoojit Sircar film.OH DAMN! Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s “first look” from the forthcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is exactly the replica of an Old Delhi man whose portrait I clicked and posted on my Insta in Jan last year—down to his scarf, beard, glasses! My portrait inspired banker..see next tweet!Mayank Austen SoofiTrailer: Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Enters an Unusual WorldHe also tweeted, “My portrait of the Old Delhi man inspired banker Joe Thomas in Kerala to turn it into a beautiful sketch a few days later, which he was kind enough to share with me! He’s the one who just pointed out to me the Gulabo’s Amitabh Bachchan resemblance to the real man I’d snapped!”Like their earlier films, the trailer of Shoojit and Juhi’s Gulabo Sitabo sparkles with charm, oodles of wit in its writing and a remarkable tale that reflects an unusual slice of a certain life. Yes, there’s a love story in there and it’s exceptional, after all love knows no boundaries, it can be for something human, animate or even inanimate, archaic and dilapidated. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.