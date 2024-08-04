ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Ulajh' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor Film Witnesses Growth

Janhvi Kapoor's spy-thriller 'Ulajh' was released in theatres on Friday, 2 August.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Janhvi Kapoor's spy-thriller Ulajh was released in theatres on Friday, 2 August. According to a Sacnilk report, the movie earned Rs 1.15 crore net on its first day. On the second day, it saw a slight increase, making Rs 1.70 crore net, bringing the two-day total to Rs 2.85 crore.

Ulajh has had the lowest opening for a Janhvi Kapoor film, earning Rs 1.15 crore on its first day. In comparison, her last film, Mr. and Mrs. Maahi with Rajkummar Rao, opened at Rs 6.75 crore earlier this year.

Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang. Produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer facing challenges and conspiracies in the world of diplomacy in London.

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It competes at the box office with Ajay Devgn and Tabu's romantic saga Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which is performing better than Ulajh.

Topics:  Janhvi Kapoor 

Read More
