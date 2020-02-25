BoycottTakht Trends on Twitter for Writer’s ‘Anti-Hindu’ Tweets

A month-old tweet by Takht writer Hussain Haidry has prompted the hashtag #BoycottTakht to trend on Twitter. Many Twitter users shared screenshots of a tweet, that read, “Use these two words. Words are important. Hindu Terrorists,” and demanded that the film’s director and producer Karan Johar fire Haidry. The writer’s account has now been locked.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri questioned Karan tweeting,“Dear @karanjohar As a principle I never interfere in any filmmaker’s affairs because FoE is our most precious right. But now I want to ask if it’s your conscious decision to use such people as writers of your film to portray Indian history? Would Yash Johar ji approve of this?”