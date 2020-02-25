#BoycottTakht Trends on Twitter for Writer’s ‘Anti-Hindu’ Tweets
A month-old tweet by Takht writer Hussain Haidry has prompted the hashtag #BoycottTakht to trend on Twitter. Many Twitter users shared screenshots of a tweet, that read, “Use these two words. Words are important. Hindu Terrorists,” and demanded that the film’s director and producer Karan Johar fire Haidry. The writer’s account has now been locked.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri questioned Karan tweeting,“Dear @karanjohar As a principle I never interfere in any filmmaker’s affairs because FoE is our most precious right. But now I want to ask if it’s your conscious decision to use such people as writers of your film to portray Indian history? Would Yash Johar ji approve of this?”
Dated 24 February, according to the screenshot, Haidry’s tweet was likely in response to the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday, between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and anti-CAA protesters. Riots ensued in Delhi’s Jaffrabad and Maujpur, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other, according to PTI. According to Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa, 10 people have been killed and at least 130 injured in the clashes.
Many claimed that Haidry’s tweet was “anti-Hindu” and accused him of being Hinduphobic
Neither Karan Johar nor Dharma Productions have commented on the accusations.
Takht is a period drama set during the Mughal era. It stars an ensemble cast with Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as his duelling sons Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, respectively, and Kareena Kapoor as their sister Jahanara Begum. It also features Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Takht releases on 24 December 2021.
