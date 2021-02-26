Mumbai Saga Trailer: Emraan Hashmi on a Mission to Nab John
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ drops trailer
The highly anticipated trailer for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has dropped. The movie stars John Abraham as a don, Amartya Rao, terrorising the streets of Mumbai and Emraan Hashmi as the cop assigned to catch him, after the murder of an industrialist. The trailer is filled with action-packed sequences characteristic of Sanjay Gupta’s crime thrillers like Shootout at Wadala.
Written and directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga stars an ensemble cast comprising of Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Samir Soni. Shooting started in 2019 and production was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. After shooting resumed in June last year, it’s set to release on 19th March 2021.
