A Look at the Tragic On-Set Accidents From Hollywood to Bollywood

According to Associated Press, there have been 43 fatalities on American film sets since 1990, with around 150 actors or crew members left with life-altering injuries as well. The figure, however, is closer to 37 since 2000.

Several similar accidents have occurred on the sets of Bollywood films too. Aejaz Gulab, general secretary of the Mumbai-based Movie Stunt Artists Association, had said in a statement last year that an elaborate system is in place to ensure the security of stunt people who are often at the forefront of danger. In cases of accidents, the association takes over.