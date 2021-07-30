‘Toofaan’ and ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’: Reimagining the Boxing Movie Genre

Two films from two different film industries, playing with the same genre, released around the same time, and yet, are worlds apart. Despite the sports film formula that is set in stone, the two films use it in ways spectacularly different from the other. The beauty lies in witnessing this difference in the treatment of the boxing movie tropes by two distinct filmmakers.

There’s no new way to write the recipe of the boxing movie. Rocky or Raging Bull, Mukkabaaz or Mary Kom, each of them will have an underdog brimming with passion, a coach-disciple relationship, transformational training montages, the final hyper-climax of a match, and the eventual redemption and rise to victory. The usually more successful—biopics—follow the same modus operandi. The ingredients that make all the difference to an otherwise repetitive telling of the same story are the nuances, the characterization, the cultural setting, and most certainly, the perspective.

This is what makes Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan and Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai similar and yet wildly contrasting films.