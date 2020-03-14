Too Late To Pull Out ‘Angrezi Medium’, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan

Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Angrezi Medium released in theatres on 13 March, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, and announcements of a theatre shutdown in several states, including Delhi and Kerala. On Friday, 13 March, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur were also ordered to shut down theatres to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While the release date of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which was to hit the theatres on 24 March, was pushed, Angrezi Medium makers were forced to go ahead with the release as it was too late to pull out.

In an exclusive interview to Mumbai Mirror, producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, said that it was too late to pull the film out of the theatres as the film had already been released in Dubai on Thursday 12 March, when the announcement of theatre shutdown in Delhi came in on late that evening.