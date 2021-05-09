They Give Me Hope: Kareena on Taimur, Newborn In Mother's Day Post

On International Mother's Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to post a picture of Taimur and her newborn son. In the caption, she wrote, "आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है,

And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow ❤️❤️



Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... 💌



Keep the faith... 🧚🏻‍♀️"

In the picture, Taimur is seen carrying his baby brother in his arms. The picture also gives her followers a closer look of her second son, who was born in February this year.

Check out the full post here: