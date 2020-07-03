The Ultimate Bollywood Quiz: A Tribute to Saroj Khan
Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July at the age of 71.
Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July at the age of 71. Condolences and tributes are pouring in from Bollywood, with many actors recalling the times they worked with Khan and the countless memories made on the sets of films.
As a tribute to Saroj Khan, we have curated a quiz that touches upon her life and career to help fans know her better.
