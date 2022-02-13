SWA Awards 2021 to Be Held on 27 Feb, Swanand Kirkire and Tisca Chopra to Host
SWA Awards ceremony 2021 will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook on 27th February 2022.
The Screenwriters Association of India has announced the second edition of the SWA Awards, scheduled to be held virtually on 27 February 2022. SWA Awards recognises screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi films, web series, and TV shows. This edition will be hosted by Swanand Kirkire and Tisca Chopra.
For SWA Awards 2022, 92 entries came in for feature films, 101 entries for lyrics, 96 for television, and 46 for web shows. Some of the categories are ‘Best Story’ for TV Drama, ‘Best Original Drama’ on OTT, ‘Best Lyrics’ in films, and ‘Best Debut Writer’ in films. This year’s theme is a tribute to folk artistes and storytellers ‘from Kashmir to Kanyakumari’.
Talking about the 2022 edition of the SWA Awards, Robin Bhatt, the president of SWA said in a statement, “It gives an equal opportunity to an aspiring 20-year-old and an experienced 60-year-old to compete with each other and the only parameter to judge them is their writing ability and skill.”
Expanding upon the theme, Manisha Korde, Chairperson, Awards Sub-Committee 2021 said in a statement, “While folk artists’ livelihood took a major setback because of the lockdown, SWA has invited a handful of them for this year’s ceremony showcasing their solidarity and support.”
She added, “The whole world’s sanity was poised on the tip of writers’ pen during the lockdown. When trauma ruled the world, dramas created by writers offered the escape just needed, so that people resume their daily struggles with renewed zeal. It’s time to salute those magicians.”
Here are the 15 categories of the SWA Awards:
Television
TV Comedy- Best Story
TV Comedy- Best Screenplay
TV Comedy- Best Dialogues
TV Drama- Best Story
TV Drama- Best Screenplay
TV Drama- Best Dialogues
Web
Web Series- Best Original Drama
Web Series- Best Original Comedy
Web Series- Best Adaptation
Lyrics
TV/Web - Best Lyrics
Feature Films- Best Lyrics
Feature Films
Feature Films- Best Debut Writer
Feature Films- Best Dialogues
Feature Films- Best Story
Feature Films- Best Screenplay
