The Buckingham Murders Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Stars as a Detective In New Film

The teaser for The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor, is out. The film, set to release on 13 September, follows British-Indian detective Jasmeet Bhamra, played by Kareena, as she investigates the murder of a young boy from an Indian family. Still grieving the loss of her own child, Bhamra's quest for justice has already made waves after the film's premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023.