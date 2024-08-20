ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Buckingham Murders Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Stars as a Detective In New Film

The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor will release on 13 Sep.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
The teaser for The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor, is out. The film, set to release on 13 September, follows British-Indian detective Jasmeet Bhamra, played by Kareena, as she investigates the murder of a young boy from an Indian family. Still grieving the loss of her own child, Bhamra's quest for justice has already made waves after the film's premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023.

The actor simply wrote while sharing the teaser, "13th September in theatres."

The Buckingham Murders features a supporting cast that includes Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Assad Raja, promising an engaging watch.

Kareena Kapoor makes her debut as a producer, co-producing the film with Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms, Mahana Films, and TBM Films. Kareena was last seen in Rajesh A. Krishnan's Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor 

