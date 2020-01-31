Taapsee’s ‘Thappad’ Trailer is a Resounding Slap on Patriarchy
The trailer of the much-awaited Anubhav Sinha film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu just dropped. The trailer charts the journey of a happy wife, Taapsee as she files for a divorce after her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) slaps her. The clip shows the reaction of different people around her, as they try to justify the act calling it ‘just one slap.’
Watch the trailer here:
The first look poster of the film released on Thursday and showed Taapsee being slapped. The powerful poster also announced the trailer release date of the film Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza. Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai.”
The film is said to tackle the issue of domestic violence. Taapsee had earlier shared a photo from the sets of the film, wherein she is seen engrossed in a conversation with Anubhav. “It’s gonna be difficult .... very difficult...,” she wrote.
Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter earlier, to announce the release date of the film, 6 March 2020, which was later shifted to 28 February 2020.
"Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you on March 6, 2020," he tweeted.
