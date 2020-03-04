Felt Sick Before Slapping Taapsee in ‘Thappad’: Pavail Gulati

I didn’t prepare at all. Sir (Anubhav Sinha) told us two days before that we were going to shoot the scene and I was a nervous wreck because I am one person who doesn’t like to get into fights and I am a non-confrontational kind of a person. Also, Taapsee and I have become friends after working and then I have to hit her. Sir said it has to be a real slap and it has to be impactful because it was the crux of the film.

The day we were supposed to shoot it in the night, my face shrank and everyone was coming up to me and telling me that you look sick today. I was actually feeling sick. I was actually feeling like I will puke sometime. I was very reluctant to hit her. It was just not happening. It was... I would turn out and I would stop. It was one of those things. It would miss the face. It wasn’t getting to the face. After the third take, it got to her face and the impact wasn’t right and the sound was off and by then her face was red. The fourth, fifth, sixth take happened and Taapsee came to me and told ‘just go for it. Don’t think about it’. And then the seventh take happened, and sir said ‘okay’. That’s when I hugged her and I just ran. I was really, really... I was done with that scene.