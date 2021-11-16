10 Upcoming Hindi Remakes of Malayalam Films:'Mumbai Police', 'Helen', 'Nayattu'

During the early years, when filmmakers didn't worry about intangible concepts like 'copyright' or bother about 'official' remakes, Malayalam cinema unabashedly borrowed from mainstream Hindi hits. Films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Majboor and Anand were remade into Malayalam films without batting an eyelid. Similarly, one of Malayalam cinema's most prolific and popular filmmakers Priyadarshan's early films were heavily 'inspired' from Sai Paranjpe's works such as Katha and Chashme Buddoor.

Priyadarshan of course then went on to become a small-scale industry in himself who officially remade several Malayalam hits into Hindi - from Gardish, Hulchul and Bhool Bhulaiyya to Hera Pheri, Dhol and Billu - they've all been remakes of hugely successful Malayalam films.

With Malayalam cinema increasingly getting eyeballs outside Kerala and finding a non-Malayali audience, here are 10 excellent Malayalam films that might be getting a Bollywood version soon.