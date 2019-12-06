10 Bollywood Films that You Thankfully Missed In 2019

While the Hindi film industry does its usual number of big film releases every year featuring A-listers and get a theatrical release with an average of over 1000-screens across the country, there also exists a parallel C-grade industry that churns out films every year, which you’ve never heard of. Made at extremely low budgets, with hardly any recognisable faces, these films mostly make it to smaller towns and single screens for a couple of weeks before vanishing forever.

Here’s a quick look at ten C-grade Hindi films that you’ve (thankfully) missed this year: