Chehre Teaser: Big B, Emraan's Film Questions Concept of Justice

The makers of Chehre released the teaser for Rumi Jafry’s upcoming film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Hashmi shared the teaser on his social media with the caption, “Are you ready to #FaceTheGame? Kyuki iss adaalat mein khel ki shuruaat ho chuki hai. #ChehreTeaser out now. Dekhiye #Chehre in cinemas, 9th April.” Earlier, Chehre was supposed to release on 30 April but will now hit screens on the 9th.

The gripping trailer has a voiceover with strong dialogues challenging the concept of ‘justice’ and ‘law’ in India with lines like, “humaare adaalaton mai justice nahi judgement hota hai” (In our courts, there’s no justice, just judgement). The movie also stars Krystle D’Souza, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.