‘Tanhaji’ Vs ‘Chhapaak’: Who Had a Successful Opening Weekend?

Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero has had a good weekend, earning Rs 59.75 crore, according to a report by BoxOfficeIndia.com. Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, had a much lower first weekend, with Rs 18 crore in three days.

Thanks to the politicisation of the two films, certain reports have been raving about Tanhaji’s opening numbers vis a vis Chhapaak. But based purely on the figures, the comparison is a false one.