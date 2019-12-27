We Removed ‘Om’ From Maratha Flag as It’s Technically Wrong: Ajay

Ajay Devgn: The script is written and there’s a lot of work that’s gone into it. There’s research involved for about two to three years, especially history and how the characters were made.



Saif Ali Khan: I am saying history changes on the basis of who is doing the talking. History is an argument told by the winner, usually, of that area. In our scenario, the history of the situation and the popular history and the correct history is that Tanhaji was Shivaji Maharaja’s right-hand man, so in that sense he’s a quintessential hero. He stood up against oppression and basically fought this incredible battle, a secret kind of assault raid. There’s a responsibility to have a character like that you have got to treat it with – you have got to honour the character but also have to entertain the audience. You can’t preach at people. You have to engage the audience. So it’s a fine balance that the makers have to strike between – in a country like ours – keeping the reverence when you are dealing with people like Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Ajay: Also, history does not have everything. I mean you have a start, middle, finish, but how do they go through the whole process? That has to be written and it cannot be 100 percent correct because it’s not there. So you have to weave it. You have to keep it in mind that you don’t wrong it.