‘Tanhaji’ Critics’ Review: Convincing Performances by Ajay & Saif

Ajay Devgn plays Tanhaji with rock-like conviction. This is a man who stands stoic in the face of death. But Ajay doesn’t over-express the valour. Even the fiery speeches are delivered with gravitas. Kajol has few scenes but the familiarity between the real-life husband and wife helps to ground their relationship. Sharad Kelkar is impressive as Shivaji Maharaj – he has an innate dignity. But the scene stealer is Saif Ali Khan having the time of his life as Udaybhan. Saif plays the exaggerated evil with a cheeky panache. Uday is an elegant psychopath.

Anupama Chopra, Film Companion