‘Darbar’, ‘Tanhaji’ or ‘Chhapaak’: Which Will Rule the Box Office?

“The buzz for both Tanhaji and Chhapaak are average. Chhapaak is a limited release. So word of mouth will be an important factor for both.” says movie business analyst Atul Mohan. “As of now, Tanhaji could make between Rs 12-14 crore on the first day, while Chhapaak should make around Rs 5-6 crore,” he adds.

But will 12-15 crore be good enough for a film with a star cast and a generous budget of around 150 crores? Chhapaak has been made on a modest Rs 30 crore, so if the film does well, it could earn a tidy profit.

According to trade analysts, both films stand a fighting chance since they cater to different audiences. Tanhaji is more commercial while Chhapaak’s target viewers are urban multiplex-goers. Another deciding factor is the number of screens devoted to each movie. Tanhaji willl release across around 2,700 screens in India, and Chhapaak across 1,200 screens.

So who will win over the box office?