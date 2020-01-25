‘Tanhaji’ Unbeatable at Box Office, Crosses Rs 200 Cr
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior seems to be unbeatable at the box office. The movie released on 10 January. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. It is expected to become Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film. Its total earnings currently stand at Rs 202.83 crores.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz.”
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the period drama is Ajay Devgn’s second highest grossing film after Golmaal Again and is his co-stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s highest grosser.
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )