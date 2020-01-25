‘Tanhaji’ Unbeatable at Box Office, Crosses Rs 200 Cr

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior seems to be unbeatable at the box office. The movie released on 10 January. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. It is expected to become Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film. Its total earnings currently stand at Rs 202.83 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz.”