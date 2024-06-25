Stree 2 Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Shraddha & Rajkummar In Horror Comedy

After teasing audiences at the end of Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024) also part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, the makers have finally released the teaser for Stree 2, the sequel to the hit film Stree.
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will reprise their roles, joined by Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.
Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY on 15th August! #Stree2 #SheIsBack #Stree2Teaser.”
The video shows Flora Saini’s vengeful spirit on the hunt for men again in Chanderi. It also introduces Tamannaah Bhatia as a dancer in the film. The subsequent scenes show the village men hunting down Stree.
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree released in 2018. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik.
