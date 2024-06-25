Stree 2 Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Shraddha & Rajkummar In Horror Comedy

After teasing audiences at the end of Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024) also part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, the makers have finally released the teaser for Stree 2, the sequel to the hit film Stree.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will reprise their roles, joined by Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.