Pics: Taimur, Salman & Others Attend Arpita Khan’s Christmas Party
Taimur Ali Khan at Arpita Khan’s Christmas party
Taimur Ali Khan at Arpita Khan’s Christmas party(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Quint Entertainment
Bollywood

It is the season of festivities, and on Christmas Eve, Arpita Khan hosted a special celebration. It kicked off with the little ones arriving for their party, including baby Taimur. Later, the entire Khan family including Salman and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail showed up to join the celebrations.

  • 11
    Little Taimur Ali Khan strikes a pose.
    Little Taimur Ali Khan strikes a pose.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya
    Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Riteish Deshmukh with his sons
    Riteish Deshmukh with his sons(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Ekta Kapoor arrives at the celebration.
    Ekta Kapoor arrives at the celebration.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Saiee Manjrekar&nbsp; strikes a pose.
    Saiee Manjrekar  strikes a pose.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Salman Khan arrives at the bash.
    Salman Khan arrives at the bash.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Arbaaz Khan in casuals for the party.
    Arbaaz Khan in casuals for the party.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Sohail Khan joins the celebration.
    Sohail Khan joins the celebration.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Salim Khan also attended the festivities.
    Salim Khan also attended the festivities.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    A smiling Helen brightened the place.
    A smiling Helen brightened the place.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Lulia Vantur chose red for Christmas.
    Lulia Vantur chose red for Christmas.(Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

