Tabu to Recreate ‘Ami Je Tomar’ in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, The Hindi remake of Rajnikanth’s Chandramukhi, released in 2007. The Akshay Kumar-starrer also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Ameesha Patel played supporting roles. Vidya and Shiney played the role of an NRI couple, Avni and Siddharth, who come to India and reside in a centuries-old family mansion, which the locals believe is haunted. Akshay Kumar plays the role of an exorcist and is called upon to free Avni from the evil spirit of Manjulika, a courtesan who committed suicide when a king, riddled with jealousy, beheaded her lover.