Tabu to Recreate ‘Ami Je Tomar’ in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’?
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also feature actor Tabu, reported Mumbai Mirror. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The shooting for the film begins in Jaipur from Friday. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, will recreate two songs from its prequel. The title song ‘Hare Ram Hare Ram’ and ‘Mere Dholna Sun… Ami Je Tomar’ will feature in the new film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa will release on 31 July 2020. This squeal comes 13 years after Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released.
This film will mark the second comedy-horror of Tabu’s career, the first one being Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 2, which released in 2017. Tabu was seen playing the role of Anna Matthew in the film.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, The Hindi remake of Rajnikanth’s Chandramukhi, released in 2007. The Akshay Kumar-starrer also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Ameesha Patel played supporting roles. Vidya and Shiney played the role of an NRI couple, Avni and Siddharth, who come to India and reside in a centuries-old family mansion, which the locals believe is haunted. Akshay Kumar plays the role of an exorcist and is called upon to free Avni from the evil spirit of Manjulika, a courtesan who committed suicide when a king, riddled with jealousy, beheaded her lover.
Bhool Bhulaiya 2 stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The Love Aaj Kal actor had taken to social media to share his first look from the film. Captioning the poster, Kartik wrote, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram.#Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.”
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
